HIGH COUNTRY — High Country United Way announced on March 19 that it is launching the High Country COVID-19 Relief Fund to supply emergency funds to local nonprofit agencies — which includes 26 organizations across the High Country.
According to HCUW, 100 percent of donations will be used to help High Country residents in need of critical information and services like food or financial assistance. For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.highcountryunitedway.org/covid-19fund.
“High Country United Way has been helping meet basic and emergency needs in our community for over 40 years,” said Marti Phillips, High Country United Way executive director. “We have an established network of providers that we will be leveraging to increase resources to individual needs during this unprecedented time.”
The local agency also highlighted the 2-1-1 system that was recently announced by Gov. Roy Cooper as the number to call for assistance and resources related to COVID-19. Operated by United Way of North Carolina, NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that individuals can use to obtain free and confidential information on health and human service resources within the community. The service is offered 24 hours each day of the week; resources are available in most languages.
“Services like NC 2-1-1 are critical during times of emergency,” Cooper said in a statement. “We need to make sure North Carolinians have access to the resources they need while we continue to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
HCUW is providing funding and support to bring 2-1-1 to Avery, Watauga, Mitchell and Ashe counties.
“NC 2-1-1 is an important resource for families in our community who may experience a crisis,” Phillips said. “We anticipate increased needs across the community, and support for 2-1-1 is just one of the ways we are working to assist our community.”
For specific needs related to food, shelter, energy assistance, housing, health care, substance abuse treatment and for assistance for older adults and for persons with disabilities, dial 2-1-1 or TTY (888) 892-1162 for assistance.
Due to an expected high call volume, those wanting to stay updated on general developments with North Carolina’s response to the coronavirus crisis should sign up for 2-1-1’s text alerts by texting COVIDNC to 898211. To learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.