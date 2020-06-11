BOONE — The High Country Soccer Association is hosting its 2020 Summer Day Camps for players age 6-15. The day camps are designed for players of any level interested in further developing technical and tactical skills.
High Country Soccer Association is a nonprofit soccer club that provides instruction led by licensed professional coaches who follow a curriculum of fun, age-appropriate activities and small-sided games to develop player’s skills while fostering enjoyment and appreciation for the game of soccer.
As restrictions are being rolled out in phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HCSA will closely monitor and follow the N.C. Youth Soccer Association guidelines as well as state, county and town orders.
To view the precautions that will be made when play returns this summer, a copy of HCSA’s return-to-play action plan can be found at www.hcsoccer.com.
HCSA will offer two camp sessions during summer 2020: July 6-9 at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone and July 27-30 at Family Central in Jefferson. A full day camp experience, which lasts from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., costs $130, and half-day camps cost $95. Discounts are available for families with multiple children who want to attend.
Participants are welcome to bring their own lunch or place an order with Subway each morning.
Registration information and additional details can be found at www.hcsoccer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.