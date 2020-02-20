JEFFERSON — On Saturday, March 14, aspiring and practicing area gardeners and vegetable farmers are invited to Ashe Family Central to the High Country Seed Swap. The event features a day-long open exchange of seeds and hands-on workshops taught by area experts on apple tree grafting and fermented foods. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., gardeners will be able to display their own surplus seeds and view the offerings of others on tables set up in the community space. The seed swap will continue throughout the morning and wind down come mid-afternoon.
Gardeners are encouraged to bring any surplus seeds, bulbs, corms, cuttings, plants and fruit scionwood they would like to exchange. Seed swaps operate on the honor principle that gardeners will bring what they can this year, grow what they get from this swap and other sources, then bring saved seeds from their crops to next year’s seed swap.
The grafting workshop will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., led by nationally known apple experts Ron and Suzanne Joyner. The grafting workshop will begin with a classroom session from 10-11 a.m., followed by hands-on practice from 11 a.m. until 12:20 p.m., with participants able to learn with the actual tools of the trade. For a fee of $10, participants can graft three apple trees. All the necessary tools and equipment, choice of scionwood for the apple variety, apple rootstock and instruction will be provided. Additional rootstock will be available for participants to take home to use. Information about collecting scionwood samples for grafting can be found at www.bighorsecreekfarm.com/collecting-scionwood.
North Carolina Cooperative Extension and the High Country Commercial Kitchen will also offer a Fermentation Workshop from 1-4 p.m., covering the basics of making yogurt, kombucha and sauerkraut. Growers who have an interest in fermenting their harvests into probiotic goodness can add to their knowledge and skills in this area the same day they share and receive seeds. Advance, pre-registration is required for this afternoon class, with limited seating available. Eventbrite registration is now open. The last day to register will be March 11. Cost is $20 per person. Further questions can be directed to Jill Cockerham at jccocker@ncsu.edu, and the Eventbrite page is online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fermenting-for-yogurt-kombucha-and-sauerkraut-tickets-95240700499?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=cp&utm-term=destsearch.
The Seed Swap runs on community involvement, from the many gardeners who bring heirloom seeds from their gardens, to the assistance from Ashe County Extension Master Gardener volunteers and Ashe County Farmers Market volunteers who make it all happen smoothly. The more participants who bring seeds and other materials to share, the better the event will be. The Seed Swap itself is free and open to all gardeners and farmers in the area, even if you have not yet saved seeds from past crops.
For more information, call Watauga or Ashe Cooperative Extension at (828) 264-3061 or (336) 846-5850. Ashe Family Central is located at 626 Ashe Central School Rd. in Jefferson. The Seed Swap takes place in the Community Space (former cafeteria) of Ashe Family Central.
