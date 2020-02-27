WILKESBORO – SkillsUSA is a national organization of educators and students that advocates for careers in trade, technical and skilled service. Members include students from middle-grade to the college level who compete in 11 various career sectors.
Competitions include photography, advertising design, carpentry, masonry, welding, practical nursing, medical terminology, culinary arts, cosmetology, nail care, computer programming, internetworking, entrepreneurship, job interviewing, public speaking, crime scene investigation, firefighting, automotive technology and numerous others.
Wilkes County Community College hosted the regional SkillsUSA competition in Wilkesboro on Feb. 24 to bring together 566 students from the High Country, including students from Avery and Watauga counties, to compete in about 91 separate competitions.
North Carolina’s SkillsUSA Executive Director Paul Heidepriem commended the area and WCC for its dedication to the organization’s mission. “You guys are blowing the numbers out of the water. Last year, this region had the record number (of) 458 of all of our regions,” said Heidepriem. “We didn’t just top that (this year) — we went way over.”
Other members of the SkillsUSA North Carolina staff that had encouraging words to share with students including Director of Membership and Curriculum Rod Lykins and Lance Atkinson, state officer coordinator.
The annual rally was brought to order by seven Avery Middle School students who assembled the SkillsUSA emblem, explaining each piece as they did so. Kella Clark, Reagan “Bob” Greer, Addison Johnson, Ava Holtsclaw, Grace Andrews and Roma Benfield were accompanied by Summer Watson, career development coordinator of Avery Middle School, and a number of their peers who were competing in assorted SkillsUSA sectors.
WCC President Jeff Cox welcomed the audience to campus and encouraged the students to pursue careers that will provide them with a living wage without taking on student loans.
“These skills that you’re competing (in) today are preparing you well for your future tomorrow. Two-thirds of the jobs that exist today require some kind of degree beyond high school,” said Cox. “There’s an increase in recognition of post-secondary credentials, like you can obtain at Wilkes Community College or other community colleges … without accumulating a lot of college loan debt.”
SkillsUSA Regional site coordinator Hardin Kennedy woke the crowd up by throwing SkillsUSA T-shirts into the crowd and offering advice to the competitors.
“All of you are champions here today — you took a step outside of your arena to be here,” Kennedy said. “I was sitting in that seat many years ago getting ready to compete at Mitchell Community College. The same thing that you’re going through, the nerves were there. Throw those nerves out, the good Lord will be with you. Get rid of the nerves — do what you’ve been taught to do.”
Kennedy also recognized the instructors and advisers that accompanied students to the regional competition.
Local schools in attendance included the aforementioned Avery Middle School, Avery County High School, Cranberry Middle School in Elk Park, Watauga High School in Boone and Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.
To learn more about SkillsUSA, its mission and its local chapters, visit www.skillsusanc.org.
