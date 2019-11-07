High Country Meditators began when Sophia Ojha approached the Watauga County Public Library about starting a meditation program in the facility.
At the time, the library was participating in the Good Neighbor project, which highlighted mental health and suicide prevention, meaning that Ojha’s meditation workshop was a perfect fit.
Not long after, the High Country Lifelong Learners asked Ojha to do a presentation for four of its meeting, and now, Ojha has a regular space for meditation at the Lois Harrill Senior Center with about 60 meditators on her emailing list.
“Next year, we’ll hopefully be able to do four sessions a month,” Ojha said.
As Ojha’s mission with the High Country Meditators is “to teach simple tools for mindfulness,” she highlights the medical benefits of meditating.
“Meditation is a positive act with no side effects,” she said. “There are studies that prove it relieves stress and depression, and with rising suicide rates in the nation, it’s beneficial for a number of reasons.”
HCM provides a community to participants that want to learn the art of meditation and calm breathing.
On Nov. 17-18, HCM will host a two-day retreat at St. Luke’s Epicostal Church in Boone.
“It’s all volunteers, and it’s all free,” said Ojha. St. Luke’s even donated the space for the retreat, and Buddhist Nun Ayya Sudhamma will be leading the retreat. Participants do not have to be Buddhist to participate.
There will be three separate sessions during the two-day event, and registration is required due to space limitations.
“It’s all free — it’s all volunteers,” said Ojha.
An evening session on Nov. 17, will be from 5-7 p.m., a morning session will be from 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 18, and the final afternoon session is from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 18. Each session includes a talk, meditation session and a time for discussion.
To learn more or to register, visit www.reflectionpond.com/retreat.
