On Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Greece came to Boone with the High Country Greek Festival, hosted by the family-owned High Country Greek restaurant on Bamboo Road.
“The line started forming at 11 a.m., and we were on wait until we closed at 8 that evening,” said High Country Greek Owner Allexia Brewer. “We were at capacity all day.”
Brewer estimates that the restaurant served 700-750 people with traditional greek dishes such as Bougatsa and gyros, which were the most popular item during the festival.
“We had a ton of first-time people that came to the restaurant for the festival,” said Brewer, adding that while it was an extremely busy day for her and her team, guests were “extremely patient, excited and appreciative.”
Brewer is hoping to host another High Country Greek Festival in early- to mid-spring.
High Country Greek is located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
To learn more about upcoming High Country Greek events, visit the restaurant’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/highcountrygreek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.