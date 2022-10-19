BLOWING ROCK — The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place on Oct. 22 in Blowing Rock.
The race is HCBCF’s largest source of donations and also, according to HCBCD president and founder Irene Sawyer, “a great way to have so many people in our community together in one spot to show our commitment to help local breast cancer patients and their families as they fight this horrific disease.”
The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and will take place at 333 Wallingford Street in Blowing Rock.
The money raised goes toward helping those in need.
“When the Foundation receives a request for assistance, a member of its board will interview that patient directly,” Sawyer said. “Every patient has a different need that the Foundation tries to fulfill.”
Examples of awards the Foundation has provided include:
- Seby Cancer Center: Gowns designed specifically for patients receiving radiology treatments
- Specially designed tote baskets for all new breast cancer patients at Seby. The contents include pink blanket, journal, coffee mug, pink socks, etc.
- College scholarship funds for two children who lost their mother.
- Grocery cards
- Mastectomy garments
- Lymphoedema garments
Another key help that HCBCF gives is through the Paxman Scalp Cooling System.
“The Foundation is so proud of its partnership with the Paxman Company. The Paxman System is a cold-cap device that actually freezes the hair follicles on a patient’s head while they are receiving chemotherapy,” Sawyer said. “By freezing these follicles, the chemo drugs are unable to enter the scalp, which prevents the patient from losing his/her hair! Believe it or not, insurance companies do not cover the cost for a patient wanting to use this wonderful system! Through our partnership with Paxman, the Foundation pays 100% of the costs for the patient’s treatment.”
This year, the race is in person. The 2020 and 2021 5K Fun Run/Walks were virtual due to COVID-19.
“Runners/walkers would send in their photos of their personal virtual walks, and it was just so successful,” Sawyer said. “I’m happy to say that both virtual years, the Foundation, through the generosity of our supporters, was able to achieve our financial goals.”
As of Oct. 17, the race had more than 200 registrations.
“This year’s race is going to be an unbelievable celebration of community, survivors, and supporters,” Sawyer said. “I have ordered 400 T-shirts for the walk. It would make me so proud to actually distribute all 400 T-shirts by the end of Saturday.”
Saturday’s event will include the singing of the National Anthem by Connie Weinberger, who is currently fighting metastatic breast cancer; Twist the Balloon man will create pink balloon arches at the start/finish line; and Queen City Photos will be on hand for any participant who would like a photo of their time at the run.
“One of our newest addition to the day is Mondale Baker. Mondale will be leading a warm-up session for the group beginning at 8:30 a.m.,” Sawyer said. “We are also happy to announce that the App State Men’s Baseball Team, Women’s Soccer, and Women’s Basketball teams will also be in attendance to cheer on the crowd.”
Along with the 5K event, HCBCF has already conducted multiple events in 2022. In February, the organization partnered with App State Women’s Basketball to hold the annual Chuck-a-Duck contest at halftime during one of the games.
People purchased a pink breast cancer duck before and during the first half of the game. At halftime, everyone with a duck tossed it onto the court. The person whose duck gets closest to the open space in the “A” on the court won a prize. The Foundation as well as the Kay Yow Foundation receive the proceeds from the duck purchases.
In spring, they held the annual Bra Decorating Contest.
“In October, the glorious people at Lost Province provide special drinks and flights in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We also have a night devoted to the Foundation, which was last Tuesday,” Sawyer said. “We raise funds, provide live music, and even play BINGO. It’s a fun event that Lost Province has done for us during all six years of the Foundation’s existence.”
Sawyer said Birdies Coffee — located between Blowing Rock and Boone — has announced the specials during the month of October.
More information on the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation can be found at hcbcf.org/.
