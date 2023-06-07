daniel boone day

Guests watch as Robert Alvin Crum tells the stories of Daniel Boone at a past Daniel Boone Day.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Hickory Ridge History Museum is celebrating National Daniel Boone Day on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be speakers, historical reenactors, representatives of numerous historical and reenactment organizations, as well as demonstrations of open hearth cooking, spinning, long rifle weaponry skills, and colonial music.

There will even be horse rides for a small extra charge. Robert Alvin Crum, a sixth great-grandson of Daniel Boone, will speak at 1 p.m. on his famous ancestor. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.