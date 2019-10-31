BLOWING ROCK — When the gun went off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, several hundred runners and walkers made history in the third annual High Country Breast Cancer Foundation 5K at the American Legion Hall in Blowing Rock.
The race was the main event, but the festivities weren’t limited to the race that weaved through the historic Mayview Park neighborhood. Face painters, Twist the Balloon man, Appalachian State University’s Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, free mammogram appointments from Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and much more were held inside the building. There were also memory boxes for the families of Susan Law, Elayne Bishop and Julie Getty, all of whom died from breast cancer.
The race finished where it started, with supporters cheering on runners and walkers as they crunched recently-fallen and colorful leaves underfoot up Wallingford Avenue to the finish. Once finishing, many racers stayed to offer encouragement to those who were in the home stretch.
According to the HCBCF, 100 percent of the proceeds from the event provides assistance — from wigs, to workshops, as well as financial help for basic needs and medical costs — to High Country breast cancer patients.
