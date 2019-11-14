WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council and the Ashe Chamber Music Society present the Hayes Faculty Chamber Ensemble on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center. The repertoire will include Trio “Le Londres” for Two Violins and Viola and Piano Quintet in A major by Schubert.
The ensemble includes faculty members from the Appalachian State University Hayes School of Music. Ensemble members include Nancy Bargerstock, Adam Booker, James Douthit, Eric Koontz and Ellie Wee.
In 1999, Nancy Bargerstock joined the faculty of the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University where she is professor of violin. In addition to applied violin instruction, she teaches string chamber music, pedagogy and literature, orchestral repertoire classes and performs as a soloist and chamber musician. Highlighting her 17th year teaching in the UNC system Bargerstock was awarded the UNC Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award for 2015-16.
Booker holds a doctor of Musical Arts in Jazz Double Bass Performance from the University of Texas, Austin. He also holds a MM in Composition and a BM in Jazz Studies from Texas State University, San Marcos. In addition to Adam’s academic instruction, he also studied with Francois Rabbath, Eric Revis, and the legendary Milt Hinton, as well as members of the San Antonio Symphony, Austin Symphony and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Before coming to Appalachian State University, Dr. Booker served as Assistant Professor of Double Bass and Jazz Studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he also taught Jazz Improvisation, Jazz Arranging, Music Business, String Methods, Basic Recording Techniques, and was the Director for UMD’s Jazz Ensemble II.
James Douthit, DMA, a native of Western North Carolina, returns to the region where he began his education and musical training to assume the position of Dean of the Mariam Cannon Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University. Prior to this position, Douthit served Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, in the roles of the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chair of the Department of Music. Douthit holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance from the Eastman School of Music, a Masters Degree in Piano Performance with an emphasis in accompanying and chamber music from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Music Degree in Piano Performance (summa cum laude) from Mars Hill University.
Eric Koontz joined the string faculty at the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University in 2005. Dr. Koontz coaches string chamber music, the Hayes Viol Consort, and the graduate ensemble Hayes String Quartet in addition to teaching Viola, String Methods, Orchestral Excerpts for Bowed Strings, and Literature and Pedagogy at the Hayes School of Music. Dr. Koontz also serves as Coordinator of the String Area.
Ellie Wee is the Assistant Professor of Cello at the Hayes School of Music. She received her Doctorate of Musical Arts from Arizona State University. She has taught at Arizona State University, Northeastern University, The College of St. Mary Magdalen, and Stonehill College, Easton, MA. She also appears as a regular guest artist to give recitals and master classes at Adnan Menderes University State Conservatory, Kusadaci, Turkey.
The Ashe Chamber Music Society is a group of individuals who are sponsoring a series of winter chamber concerts at the Ashe Arts Center in conjunction with the Ashe County Arts Council. These concerts are in addition to the Arts Council 2019-2020 programming.
Tickets are $16 adults and $5 students and may be purchased at the Ashe Arts Center or by phone at (336) 846-2787.
