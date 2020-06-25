BOONE — On June 23, Girls on the Run of the High Country unveiled the Power Up Activity Kit to help keep High Country girls active and healthy through the summer while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement, and teaching new skills. Girls on the Run is a leader in developing and delivering life-changing programs for girls through more than 35 sites across the High Country, according to an App State press statement.
After the cancelation of schools, implementation of social distancing and the restrictions around large public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11-year-old nonprofit modified its season to continue to deliver on its mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.
“Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices and emotions are important now more than ever before,” said Mary Sheryl Horine, director of Girls on the Run of the High Country. “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh and grow, and in the process find their inner girl power.”
The at-home kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ mind, body and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity aims to teach girls important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others and practice positivity. From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create, and grow. For more information, visit https://ihhs.appstate.edu/power-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.