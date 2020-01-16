COLFAX – Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouts of the USA launch the 2020 Girl Scout cookie season, when Girl Scouts across the country become entrepreneurs as they earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures.
And this year, Girl Scouts is announcing a new way to celebrate young female leaders: with refreshed cookie packaging, reflecting the amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls.
The new packaging emphasizes what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members. From adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities — every purchase of Girl Scout cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.
“We know that everyone loves Girl Scout cookies, but we also want everyone to know just what selling cookies does for our girls. The new packaging will help with that,” said CEO of GSCP2P Lane Cook. “Along with gaining essential life skills, girls are earning money toward experiences they might never otherwise have a chance to do. Plus, all proceeds stay local, meaning that when consumers purchase their cookies, they’re giving back to the wider community.”
GSCP2P will be selling nine varieties of cookies including Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, S’mores, Thanks-A-Lots and the gluten free variety, Caramel Chocolate Chip. Cookies retail for $4 a box, with the gluten-free cookie selling at $5 per box. This will also be the last year for the Thanks-A-Lots — the shortbread cookie dipped in fudge and embossed with “thank you” in several different languages has been part of the cookie lineup since 2005.
To find cookies close by, consumers can visit the cookie booth locator at www.girlscoutcookies.org or download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, available free on iOS or Android devices. They can also contact the council at info@girlscoutsp2p.org. The Girl Scout Cookie Program will run through March 1.
