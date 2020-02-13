JEFFERSON — Knights of Columbus Council 16839 in Jefferson presented a $935 check from the LAMB (Least Among Our Brethren) Tootsie Roll campaign to the Generations Child Development Center.
Accepting the check was Jessica Carter, director of Intergenerational Programs located at Ashe Services for Aging.
The daycare program services 50 children and 25 adults from age 22 to 92 who suffer from developmental challenges, dementia, and Alzheimer’s.
According to Carter, “the welcome funds will be used to upgrade the outdoor area and playground that is used by both the children and the adults.”
