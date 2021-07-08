Music, games, food and festivities filled Banner Elk on Saturday, July 3, for the town’s Fourth of July celebration. Time-honored traditions such as the town parade and duck races were observed by local residents, four-legged friends, visiting family and friends, as well as tourists who crowded the streets of Banner Elk and Tate-Evans Park.
Many organizations, such as Kiwanis International, the Banner Elk Garden Club, the Boy Scouts and more raised money for charitable causes while celebrating with the community.
