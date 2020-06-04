CHARLOTTE — On May 11, the University of North Carolina in Charlotte released the names of students that make up its 11th class of Levine Scholars, including Watauga High School senior Galen Miller, who graduated on Saturday.
The Levine Scholars Program is UNC Charlotte’s most prestigious merit-based scholarship, according to the university. Students are selected through a nomination and interview process conducted by faculty, senior university leaders, program alumni and distinguished members of the Charlotte community. Scholarships totaling from $105,000-$155,000 were awarded to 21 students, 16 of which are from North Carolina.
Miller has been active in many advocacy and interest groups in his time at WHS, including Sunrise Boone and Students Demand Action. He is also involved with the Foreign Policy Youth Collaborative, which he founded along with peers from across the country.
“It’s a huge honor to be named as a Levine Scholar,” he said. “It gives me an unmatched opportunity to move forward with a cohort of students who share my passions for activism, leadership and academics, and it gives me a place in an incredible community.”
Miller plans to study Sustainability and Development, with “potential minors” in Environmental Science and Public Health Policy.
Because of COVID-19, school closures and alternative graduation plans, Miller said high school didn’t end as he always thought it would.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” he said. “It feels good to be moving on to the next chapter of life, but I’ll miss all the fantastic people I’ve known the last four years. In a lot of ways, it feels like we never got closure, but sometimes that’s just how life goes.”
Regardless, Miller is excited to participate in travel opportunities and internships that are required by the Levine Scholar Program.
“I’m incredibly excited about the multiple international experiences required by the Levine Program and the partnerships the program has with organizations, companies and federal agencies for internships and future careers. I’m also very excited to be part of a new community and live in one of my favorite cities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.