In 1996, Elk River resident Brent Atwater was visiting a friend in a nursing home. That visit is what inspired her to start Flowers for Friends.
For years, Brent watched gorgeous summer plants discarded at season’s end and wondered how they could be repurposed to bring joy to others. The rest of the story is on the Facebook page, Flowers for Friends.
While working at full capacity and delivering hundreds of plants last year, we still wanted to reach more folks. Caleb Culverhouse, owner of Paramount Home Watch Services, connected us with Lees McRae’s men’s lacrosse head coach Bradley Dunn. Now, the partnership will brighten even more High Country lives for years to come.
For a personal donation, call and schedule a uniformed Lees McRae player to pick up your plants. We also may have drop off locations in your area. To donate flowers from an event, such as a wedding or funeral, we’ll get the plants after the affair is over.
Prior to delivery, plants will be fertilized, pruned and prepped for a long healthy life.
Thanks to Coach Dunn’s computer skills, orders can be tracked and you can even request an emailed photograph of who received your donation.
Plants are delivered to regional and children’s hospitals, retirement communities, health care facilities, shut-in’s and other individuals (ex. Meals on Wheels) who need their day brightened.
For deliveries to your organization, please make arrangements to get on our schedule as soon as possible. We work on a first come first serve basis. The number of plants donated determine our delivery capacity.
For more information, to schedule a pick up or a delivery, or to volunteer, call (828) 898-5557 or email Atwater at brent@brentwater.com.
