New River State Park is hosting hay rides every Sunday from Oct. 6-Nov. 10. Each ride will begin at 2 p.m., at the Hwy 221 access point and last for one hour. Explore autumn in the High Country on this scenic ride with a stop at the river. Space for each ride is limited, so make reservations at the park office by calling (336) 982-2587. These events are free and open to the public.
