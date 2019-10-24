GLENDALE SPRINGS — The Festival of the Frescoes returned to the Holy Trinity Church in Glendale Springs Saturday, Oct. 12, welcoming people for a fun and friendly fall festival.
As always the festival was held at the Mission House, in the shadow of the Holy Trinity Church, famous for its fresco of Ben Long’s “The Lord’s Supper.”
The festival featured artists and craft makers from around the High Country, locally baked sweets, souvenirs and food. There was also a running feature of the yearly festival, Granny’s Attic, an indoor yard sale where people can find unique items and gifts. Throughout the festival, bluegrass music blared from speakers as people in attendance enjoyed the crisp, fall air and learned about the church’s history.
The yearly festival helps raise money for community outreach, with the money being spread among numerous charities in Ashe County.
It also serves as a space for local artisans to gain exposure, such as Pendleton Alpacas, Mountain Popcorn Girls and Phoenix Mountain Creations.
