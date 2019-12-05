Eat, drink, be merry, and connect with music, memories, and feelings of holidays past and present. Ensemble Stage presents A Banner Elk Christmas 2 on Dec. 6, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 and 22 at 2 p.m. in the Hahn Auditorium at the Historic Banner Elk School, located at 185 Azalea Circle SE in Banner Elk.
This annual family friendly holiday variety show is patterned after the Andy Williams and Bing Crosby television Christmas specials from the ‘60s and ‘70s. In just over an hour, A Banner Elk Christmas 2 features more than 40 songs, including traditional, contemporary, secular and non-secular songs, dancing, and storytelling. A Banner Elk Christmas 2 presents a high level of professional talent with Show Host Michael Helms and Musical Director Dana Davis alongside multiple special effects created by Lighting Designer John Marty, Choreographer Stacey Trivett, Costume Designer Jennifer Helms and gifted carolers and dancers Derek Gagnier, Sidney Ginn, Jana Greer, Jarrett Koski, Sarah McGuire and Julia Urh.
The cast and crew, Ensemble Stage Artistic Director Gary Smith, Managing Director Lisa Lamont and the Board of Directors of Ensemble Stage wish you the magic and joy of Christmas and a 2020 filled with lots of love, laughter and theatre. Tickets for A Banner Elk Christmas 2 are available now. The cost is $22 plus tax for adults and $12 plus tax for children age 16 and younger. Order your tickets online via ensemblestage.com, by phone (828) 414-1844 or at the box office.
