Ensemble Stage, the professional theatre located in the Historic Banner Elk School, will perform a radio adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel “War of the Worlds.”
To celebrate Ensemble Stage’s 10th anniversary, Gary Smith, artistic director, has put together a show with smooth scene changes, eerie sound effects, and a cast of local celebrities that will make you stop, listen, and ponder the possibilities. You will hear the startling report of mysterious creatures moving forward and get to guess where they are.
Orson Welles, acclaimed actor, writer and director, and his radio actors interrupted CBS programming 81 years ago to report that our planet had been invaded. The play, sometimes described as science fiction, scientific romance, influential and evolutionary, remains unforgettable because if it’s historical significance and media risk-taking. Smith, with his creativity and vision, brings the excitement, wonder and awe of this significant drama to Ensemble Stage.
As an added bonus, we can see and hear our neighbors and friends portraying eight of the play’s 21 characters, as well as handling much of the sound effects. Three notable cast members are Tom McMurray, David L. Tate and Derek Gagnier.
The adaptation follows the script, but with a few interesting twists and turns. Come by and hear where the ‘attacks’ happen in 2019. From locations in Banner Elk all the way to Johnson City, Tenn.
Ensemble Stage presents the radio play “War of the Worlds” Oct. 25 and 26 at the Historic Banner Elk school in the Hahn Auditorium. The school is located at 185 Azalea Circle in Banner Elk. Ticket prices before tax are $16 for adults and $10 for children 16 years old and younger. For more information call the box office at (828) 414-1844 or visit ensemblestage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.