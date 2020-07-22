BANNER ELK — Ensemble Stage Kids Series will present an outdoor performance of “Appalachian Jack” in the courtyard of the Historic Banner Elk School at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.
“Yes, we’ll finally get at least a taste of live theater up here in the High-Country this Summer. Plus, it will be something totally different for you and your kids, or grandkids, to experience together. And nowadays we could all stand to have something a little different, couldn’t we?” Ensemble Stage Artistic Director Gary Smith noted.
“Appalachian Jack” is the adaption of a couple of mountain stories by director Derek Gagnier from some tall tales that have been told to Appalachian children for generations. In the first story, our hero Jack has decided that he’s had enough of the cold Northwest Wind and decides he’s going to find where the wind starts and plug it so it can’t blow. In the second story, Jack heads out to sell his old milk cow for some much needed food. But instead, he comes across an old mountain man that convinces Jack to trade his cow for a magic bean and something amazing happens as a result. Both stories are bound to keep kids and adults alike engaged and entertained. Total length of the two stories is approximately 40 minutes. Admission is free.
Patrons are invited to drive their vehicle around and park in the back/side parking area. Then just walk on up to the courtyard. The HBES building is closed to the public, no exceptions. What this means is there will be no access to the restrooms in the building. Social distancing guidelines for audience members will also be strictly enforced. Once those guidelines have reached capacity, no one else will be allowed entrance. It it highly recommended to call to reserve a space (828) 414-1844 and be sure to leave a message for returned calls.
Face coverings of the mouth and nose are required to be properly worn at all times, without exceptions, and actors also will be wearing masks. Hand sanitizer will also be available for use.
Patrons are also asked to be sure to bring a blanket (unless you don’t mind sitting directly on the grass) to get the best spots for seeing the show. No chairs will be provided and there will only be limited space for lawn chairs in the back of the seating area.
For more information, click to ensemblestage.com.
