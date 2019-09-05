WEST JEFFERSON — For trinkets from the past and other unique and bizarre old items, the eighth annual West Jefferson Olde Time Antiques Fair will be held along Jefferson Avenue from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The event is free to attend, and will feature more than 80 individual antiques vendors, live music, including an Elvis Presley interpreter, raffles and food vendors — in addition to the local restaurants always available in downtown West Jefferson — according to organizer Keith Woodie, owner of Antiques on Main.
Last year’s event was postponed to October due to the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
For more information, visit www.wjantiquesfair.com or call (336) 977-0398.
