The annual Back 2 School Fest — where Watauga families are able to pick up free school supplies — saw a 30 percent increase in participation from years past during its two-day drive-through event.
Festival coordinator Kendra Sink said the event served 1,400 students on Aug. 7 and 8 — about 200 more than organizers helped last year. She noted that 1,200 students were served last year — about 1,000 students during the 2019 Back 2 School Fest and about 200 more after the school year had started.
“We had some schools that were significantly more than what we’ve had in the past,” Sink said. “The need is definitely greater this year.”
Volunteers at the event gave the most supplies to Hardin Park, as 261 students from the school attended the event, which was held outdoors at Watauga High School this year due to COVID-19 precautions. While this number is larger than the 200 students from Parkway who were served, Sink said organizers have never had that many students from that school nor had they seen the amount of Watauga High School students who picked up school supplies (244). She added that Bethel and Mabel schools had roughly 50 percent of their student populations pick up supplies.
Even though Watauga County Schools students are remote learning through at least Oct. 19, Sink said school supplies given out at the event are just as important, if not more important, now.
Families registered at the event from inside their vehicles, drove around Watauga High School and were able to exit their vehicles for students to pick out shoes. Visitors were asked to wear masks, and hand sanitizer was placed around the event. Once they picked out shoes, families re-entered their vehicles to drive to the front of the school, where students could see racks of backpacks displayed. Volunteers then passed backpacks and bags of school supplies through vehicle windows.
The event typically has 200 volunteers to help over the course of three hours during the regular operation of Back 2 School Fest. Sink said about 100 volunteers helped during the two-day event this year. She said the volunteers were “dedicated,” with some even staying longer to help out than their original time slot.
Sink said event organizers sent sponsorship letters to local businesses and organizations one week before the COVID-19 pandemic started to shut operations down in North Carolina. She said organizers started to realize that the event would look very different than years past, and prepared a drive-through version.
“We were concerned on how we were going to do this because a lot of our grants were suspended,” Sink said. “Our community, our churches and our individuals have just come together. At a time that we didn’t think it was going to happen, it started happening. We live in an amazing community.”
