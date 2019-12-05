BOONE — The Watauga County chapter of the Disabled American Veterans organization partnered with Ingles in Boone for its annual Holiday Meals program to provide 14 local veterans and their families with Thanksgiving meals that will feed a family of eight. Another 20 local veterans were presented with Ingles gift cards.
Six DAV Chapter 90 members met on the morning of Nov. 26 at Ingles on Highway 105 to gather canned goods, frozen turkeys, pumpkin pies and other Thanksgiving meal staples to deliver to veterans around the High Country. Ingles in Boone has been a years-long supporter of the Watauga County DAV, offering fundraising opportunities for the organization and being a partner for its Holiday Meals program for multiple years.
Chapter 90 knows that providing a holiday meal can be expensive, and the members hope that this program enables more veterans to enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.
Lloyd Dancey, a veteran and a member of the DAV, said that the chapter would like to see more involvement from young veterans, as the DAV strives to provide service to all available veterans in the county despite its emphasis on veterans with disabilities. Dancey’s remarks were echoed by the other members of the organization.
By the end of its meeting at Ingles in Boone, Chapter 90 had four vehicles loaded up with meals to be delivered.
The Holiday Meals program, which started seven years ago, is made possible by The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation under Karyn Kennedy-Heterich and Dieter Herterich.
To learn more about the Watauga County chapter of the DAV or its programs, contact Chapter Commander Charlie Norris at (828) 264-0304. To refer a veteran who may benefit from the services or programs offered by the DAV, write to D.A.V. Chapter 90, P.O. Box 2914 in Boone.
