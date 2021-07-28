Join the West Jefferson Community Partnership as the Summer Concert Series continues with the music of Ashe County’s Crook Road Ramblers Friday, July 30, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., in the Backstreet Park. The 2021 Summer Concert Series is in its 10th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.
The Crooked Road Ramblers, a traditional band steeped in the traditional music of the Blue Ridge, was formed by fiddler Kilby Spencer in 2001 and includes John Perry on guitar, Kelley Breiding on clawhammer banjo, Donald Hill on guitar, Wayne Dye on mandolin, and Karen Carr on bass. The majority of the band members are second or third generation musicians who grew up playing old time music at square dances and fiddlers conventions in Southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina.
The band has played at The National Folk Festival, The Richmond Folk Festival, The Carter Fold, the Wayne Henderson Festival, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, and many other musical venues and events throughout the region. They are known for keeping the dancers on the floor and providing plenty of laughs during each performance.
The Ashe County Public Library is the individual sponsor for the Crooked Road Ramblers’ concert July 30, with sound provided by the Christmas in July Festival. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, nonprofits and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend. Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, Museum of Ashe County History, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, The Tavern, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, and West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority.
The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community and family life of our town.
Enjoy a Backstreet Park concert every Friday in July and August. For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
