BOONE — On Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5, Boone Police Department teamed up with Chick-fil-A to raise money for Torch Run Inc. and Special Olympics North Carolina, which provides sports training and competition for nearly 40,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Police officers and athletes took to the drive thru on Friday to greet cars, accept donations and hand out police badge stickers.
On Friday night some of the participating police officers slept on the roof of Chick-fil-A. Corporal Jake Harkey was one of the two officers who slept under the stars for the Special Olympics. The second officer was Evan Laws.
“It’s been a ton of fun,” Harkey said on Saturday between greeting cars. “Yesterday, we had a ton of cops out here with some of the athletes lined up to talk to cars.”
Despite the overcast skies and occasional rain shower on Saturday, Harkey said that the weather was better overnight for the police officers that were camping out.
“I slept great,” Harkey said. “I like sleeping outside. It wasn’t misting like it is now.”
Through the course of the weekend, the police department raised a total of $4,155.
According to Keron Poteat of the Watauga County SONC, because Torch Run Inc is a national event, the local chapter will receive 15 percent of the donations made from Oct. 4-5. The rest of the funds will go to the state for the next Torch Run event.
