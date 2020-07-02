Cooper steps down as ATHC chair

BOONE — On Wednesday, June 24, John Cooper presided over his last meeting as chair of the board of trustees of his beloved Appalachian Theatre of the High Country; he’s the first and only chair this organization has had since its re-emergence in 2011. Now he moves to the role of past-chair while he serves out the remaining two years of his current term.
Other board of trustees members bid farewell to Cooper by changing the marquee of the theater and releasing a statement to thank Cooper and his wife, Faye. “We couldn’t let this occasion pass without an appropriate recognition on our marquee,” the board stated. “Thanks, John and Faye, to both of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.