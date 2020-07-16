BLOWING ROCK — On June 24, a number of community members met at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock to fill bird feeders and interact with residents and patients through their room windows. In the featured photo, from left to right, is Shirely Hollars, Barbara Harmon, Becky Davis and Mildred Byrd holding homemade signs during their visit on the grounds of the Foley Center.
