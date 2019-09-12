BOONE – The Community Care Clinic’s “Barn Raising” event returns for the second year on Friday, Sept. 13, at The Apple Barn in Valle Crucis.
The event, with the tagline “neighbors helping neighbors,” starts at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, plus a reception, dinner, live music and more.
All the proceeds benefit the Community Care Clinic, which provides integrated health care to low-income persons in Watauga County who do not have health insurance. In 2018, the CCC said it provided health care for 1,055 individual patients through 5,620 patient visits.
The inaugural edition of the Barn Raising in September 2018 raised more than $21,000, according to Executive Director Lisa Bottomley.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased either at (828) 265-8591 or online at www.ccclinic.org. The Valle Crucis Apple Barn is located at 4730 N.C. 194, Banner Elk.
