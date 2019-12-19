Willa Finck and Owen Dodds will perform 20th century works (Debussy, Prokofiev, Pärt and Ysaÿe) for violin and piano in Boone beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
Willa Finck is a first violinist in the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. She is known to many in Watauga County as one of the young fiddlers in the Celtic group, The Forget-Me-Nots, who for many years were featured performers around the High Country. Finck moved to Rochester, New York in 2014 to pursue musical studies at the Eastman School of Music. While at Eastman she served as concertmaster of both of the school’s orchestras and performed as a soloist after winning the school violin competition in 2016.
She completed her degree in violin performance in 2018. Since May of that year she has performed full time with the RPO. Finck also performs with her folk band Copper Hill and has recently released a solo album titled, “Ask Me Why.”
Owen Dodds is a second-year graduate student at Boston University where he studies piano performance with Professor Gila Goldstein. He received his high school diploma and his Bachelor of Music degree from UNC School of the Arts.
Owen has won top prizes in competitions such as the UNCSA Concerto Competition, Rosen-Schaffel Young Artist Competition, Baltimore International Piano Festival Competition and Music Teacher’s National Association Southeastern division. He has appeared as a concerto soloist with the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra and the National Honoured Academic Orchestra of Ukraine.
In March of 2018, Owen performed as a soloist at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. In March of 2020 Owen will be returning to Carnegie Hall, this time to Zankel Hall, as part of the Boston University at Carnegie Hall recital. In addition to his work as a classical pianist, Owen is also a composer and founding member of the modern folk duo, Early Gray.
The concert will be in the recital hall at the Hayes School of Music, located at 813 Rivers St. in Boone. There is a $15 suggested donation/$5 students.
