WEST JEFFERSON — When a host of law enforcement officers from around Ashe County descended upon Walmart Tuesday, Dec. 17, they were not looking for a perp or making a bust, they were Christmas shopping with local kids.
Armed with a total of $1,130 procured by donations, officers from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department and other Ashe agencies were teamed up with kids for a shopping spree. The children were chosen by school counselors from around the county, two per school.
Each child was given $110 and free reign of selection. Some went straight to the toy aisle, some went to electronics and others passed through auto parts. The kids also received coats and hats, a chance to meet Santa and a gift-wrapping station was on-hand.
The event was previously put on by the Fraternal Order of Police, but it is now in the hands of the ACSO. However, Sheriff Phil Howell said it’s important that it is not just an ACSO event.
“It’s not just a Sheriff’s Office thing,” Howell said. “We made sure that when we started this, we included everybody. The SBI, Highway Patrol, West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department. ... We have tried to include everybody.”
