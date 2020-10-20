The Children's Council of Watauga County is "Hittin’ the Road" so that it can bring our programs, services, diapers and activity kits to the public now that offices have been closed to the public since late March.
Some agency staff are loading up the van each week with activity kits, diapers, resources and giveaways. They have partnered with the Children’s Playhouse to deliver activity kits to families. Some of the themes for these kits include pizza and more; STEAM kits for children ages 6 and older. Follow on Facebook or Instagram for upcoming outreach dates, times and locations for November, or for further information. Call at (828) 262-5424 or (828) 355-5118 or visit www.thechildrenscouncil.org.
The Children's Council of Watauga County, Inc. builds upon the strengths of children, families, and educators by investing resources, information, and training toward promoting the future health and success of our greatest community asset: our children.
