JEFFERSON — All school-aged children in Ashe County were invited to participate in the “Deputy 4 A Day” back-to-school drive-through event at Government Circle in Jefferson on Aug. 15.
The fun started at 10 a.m. with a steady line of cars lasting the entire hour of the event. As children and their families drove by tents that were set up in front of the ASCO building, they received complimentary goodies.
ASCO staff and their own children donned masks and handed out the items which included backpacks, pencils, water bottles, earbuds and educational workbooks.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said he was pleased with the turnout, which included hundreds of local children and their families.
The main event was the K-9 demonstrations that took place in the grassy area located on the left side of Ashe County Courthouse. Children and their families were able to park, remaining in their vehicles as they watched Sgt. Zack Vogler and Sgt. William Byrd show off their skills with their K-9 partners Rhino and William.
