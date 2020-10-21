BANNER ELK — It was a woolly worm race for the ages, as a small gathering of dedicated wooly worm enthusiasts convened on Holston Presbytery Camp on Saturday, Oct. 17, to take part in the annual racing of the carpeted caterpillars in a competition that come down to a matter of inches.
The annual Woolly Worm Festival is held every year in Banner Elk and sees approximately 20,000 visitors descend on the small mountain town right in the middle of peak leaf viewing season. The funds from the event benefit the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and the Avery Chamber of Commerce in support of community projects across the county.
While the overall festival had to be canceled this year due to the global pandemic, there was no stopping the two athletic arthropods representing the festival’s two primary sponsors, “Kiwanis Kicker” and “Chamber Charger,” as the two racers felt an intense need for speed and would end up clocking in at a blazing-fast time of approximately of five minutes per meter.
“We’re high and dry in Banner Elk, North Carolina,” shouted “Mr. Woolly Worm” Roy Krege. “We’re ready to race some wooly worms!”
With those famous words from the wooly worm wizard himself echoing across the mountains, the two racers were placed on their strings by Doug Owen of the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club and Hallie Willis of the Avery Chamber of Commerce. The winning worm received the distinct honor of predicting the winter weather for the upcoming season.
“What’s that thing? It’s a groundhog? Is that what’s it’s called? It doesn’t do anything, it just comes out. The beans in the jar thing? There’s a couple of people that do the beans in the jar thing. For 43 years we’ve been doing this with 87.2 percent accuracy in winter predictions. This has been studied by students at Lees-McRae. It’s been published. You can find it somewhere on the deep web,” race announcer Adam Binder said.
The Chamber Charger got off to a fast start, quickly turning the competition into a one worm race as it inched from the bottom of the string to the top. The Kiwanis Kicker took a minute to latch itself onto the string, but Owen utilized a nifty heating strategy to warm the stiff joints of the worm and it soon started speeding up the rope.
In the midst of the excitement, the Chamber Charger appeared to become confused and starting heading in the opposite direction, but upon seeing the Kiwanis Kicker quickly climbing to the top, it turned around and began making its way toward victory.
“The problem is, with a Kiwanis-sponsored worm, they’re always giving to others. So it’s probably looking for someone to help in the community,” Binder said as the worm stalled.
After the Chamber Charger reached to the top of the rope, it was declared the winner, and the intrepid worm whisperer himself, former NC State basketball champion Tommy Burleson, evaluated the winning worm and deemed it fit for prognosticating the coming winter weather forecast.
The winning worm curator, Halle Willis, said the secret to the worm’s success was a balanced diet.
“We fed him grapes and bananas for breakfast, and he loves lounging around in ferns,” Willis said.
Then, in the moment that everyone was waiting for, Burleson conducted the reading of the worm. The woolly worm has 13 segments that represent the 13 weeks of winter, with each colored segment representing the temperature for that particular week.
According to the champion Charger, the first four weeks of winter could see snow and below average temperatures, with the average winter temperature being 27°F. The next three bands are dark brown, meaning average normal temperatures for the following three weeks. A one-week fleck indicates below-average temperatures, with frost and a little snow. Two additional dark brown segments suggest average normal temperatures for the next two weeks. Another one-week fleck suggests below average temperatures with frost and minor snow. The last two weeks showed black, meaning snow and below average temperatures.
The famous Woolly Worm Festival, which began in Banner Elk in 1978, will be back in its full capacity in 2021, complete with vendors, crafts, food and the racing of about 3,000 total worms.
“We have people from all over the country, all over the world that come to Banner Elk, this small, incredible town in the High Country, in Avery County. We’ve got skiing, mountain biking, the best leaf peeping in the country. It’s a little bit of something for everyone. It’s a wonderful place to live full-time, or to raise a family. We appreciate everybody joining us,” Binder said.
For more information on the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival, click to www.woollyworm.com or www.averycounty.com.
