The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce announced its winners of the 2019 Business of the Year Awards during the fourth Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast on Jan. 16 at Meadowbrook Inn in Blowing Rock.
The awards were sponsored by the Watauga County Economic Development Commission and Skyline National Bank. Nominations were submitted by Chamber and community members and winners were selected by the Chamber’s Business Development committee.
Businesses were awarded based on criteria that includes staying power, growth in sales and/or workforce, innovative products and services, strong response to adversity, contributions to community-oriented projects, and use of local resources in business operations.
The chamber presented three awards to local businesses during the event. The awards were sponsored by the Watauga County Economic Development Commission and Skyline National Bank. Nominations were submitted by chamber and community members and winners were selected by the chamber’s business development committee.
The Small Business Award was given to Los Arcoiris. Since opening its doors in September 1991, Los Arcoiris — also known as “Los Arcos” — has built a loyal following of customers seeking authentic Mexican cuisine combined with cozy hacienda style décor. Owner Alfredo Alverez built the business on the premise of providing menu variety and consistency along with an engaging staff that displays quality customer service.
Los Arcoiris serves a mixture of audiences, but Appalachian State University students have proven to be loyal customers.
“Our former App State customers always come back,” Alverez said. “That really makes you feel good and proud and that you are doing the right thing.”
Moving three times in 28 years, Alverez’s efforts to maximize space for customers and staff helped the business surpass the $1 million mark in sales in 2019. Within the next year, plans include the completed construction of a new bar in its current location — located at 168 Boone Heights Drive in Boone. Over the last several years, Los Arcoiris has expanded outside of Watauga County to include locations in Pineola and Mooresville.
The Large Business Award was accepted by the Animal Emergency Clinic of the High Country. When opening a night and weekend pet care service in Boone 15 years ago, Dr. David Linzey sought to meet a market demand. That service quickly expanded to Animal Emergency Clinic of the High Country — a 24-hour emergency care practice. Over time Pet Care Clinic of the High Country and Ridge Runner Pet Lodging were added to complete a trio of businesses designed to meet the growing needs of High Country pet owners.
“I’m not sure that I knew what the long-term plan was when we opened the business,” Linzey said. “I clearly didn’t know we would be where we are 15-years later. The growth just happened as opportunities arose, with most of the credit going to the pet owners of the High Country — they love their pets!”
Linzey seeks staff who are eager to treat patients as if they were their own pets. Providing a vast array of services across three distinct business models has put a premium on attracting quality employees to meet the demands of an expanding case load.
“Our location is definitely a draw for doctors and technical staff, but the applicant pool is small, so advertising outside of the area is the only option for recruitment,” Linzey said. “Emergency clinics nationwide are having a really hard time keeping staff. Overall, we are in much better shape than most and I credit our staff, the work environment, and our non-corporate involvement with creating a positive and professional culture.”
All three services continue to show annual growth and pull from a three-state customer base. A goal to expand staff will only help to increase the capacity and quality of care across all facilities. Linzey points to an investment in facility planning and upkeep as a driving force behind his recent business growth.
“I think the expense incurred with constructing modern and appealing facilities has made a big difference, not only in attracting clients but in attracting and retaining quality staff.”
Foggy Pine Books received the Startup Business Award. Mary Ruthless looked to add to the menu of locally owned, independently managed King Street shops when she opened Foggy Pine Books in a quaint, 425-square-foot space in May 2016.
Just 19 months after opening her doors, Ruthless was presented an opportunity to relocate to a larger King Street storefront. The timing of moving a young business into an expanded space required both calculations and faith.
“(Larger space) was something I’d wanted from the start but there just wasn’t anything available that fit my needs,” Ruthless recalled. “When something opened, I felt that not taking the chance would’ve been short sighted. That said, a lot of planning, organizing and spreadsheet work was required before I felt comfortable taking the leap. Now we’re here and the Boone community has been more supportive than I ever imagined.”
With more than four times the available floor space in their new facility, Foggy Pine Books has developed an atmosphere where customers are encouraged to take a more relaxed approach to the retail experience.
“Our typical customer is someone who loves to read and who wants a personal touch to their book shopping experience,” Ruthless said. “Our store enhances their experience by providing a safe space to explore their interests, meet with friends, or just pass an afternoon reading.”
In building the initial business model, Ruthless established customer curiosity, and ultimately loyalty, through diversity.
“Inclusiveness is the cornerstone of everything we do at Foggy Pine Books,” Ruthless said. “It’s been incredibly important to us, from the beginning, to represent that diversity. When you walk into Foggy Pine, no matter who you are, our hope is that you can find books on our shelves that reflect your experience and/or identity. We think that being seen, being validated in your existence, is one of the greatest things we can do when supporting community members and creating loyal customers.”
Foggy Pine Books established community outreach as a core value early in its business planning. Partnering with OASIS to begin a holiday book drive and supporting The Children’s Playhouse Storytime series has attracted new customers through increased brand recognition. These efforts helped Foggy Pine Books surpass revenue projections in 2019, breaking their daily sales record three times in the month of December alone.
“Make sure your community feels like a part of your business,” Ruthless said. “Without the Boone community’s support, no amount of work that I or any of my staff could do would mean anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.