BOONE — The Boone Winter Farmers Market is hosting a day dedicated to the Queer History of Appalachia from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 28.
Boone’s Winter Farmers Market hosts annual queer days with different themes for each event. This year the theme is focusing on the history of the queer community of the High Country.
The queer community has made a huge impact on the High Country and continues to push for equality and inclusive spaces. Boone’s Winter Farmers Market will have information on influential queer groups and people over the years in the area. The queer milestones in the Town of Boone, Gender and Sexuality Alliances, and the Boone Barbies are included. The Boone Barbies will also be tabling at the event. There will also be breakfast with a donation by Lejayfilet with both vegan and vegetarian options.
“I applaud Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture for continuing to promote queer voices and for highlighting the many ways that LGBTQ people positively impact our community. Our local food system is full of queer people in farms, restaurants, nonprofits, small businesses, and more and I am proud to work alongside other queer leaders to further expand the inclusion, acceptance, and influence of LGBTQ community members in Boone and beyond.” said Todd Carter, Town Council Representative and Chief Development Director at Hospitality House.
The Boone Winter Farmers Market staff is dedicated to creating a space for everyone every Saturday.
The winter market is located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd.
