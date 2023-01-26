IMG_6371.jpg

Activity at a previously held Queer Day Market.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Boone Winter Farmers Market is hosting a day dedicated to the Queer History of Appalachia from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 28.

Boone’s Winter Farmers Market hosts annual queer days with different themes for each event. This year the theme is focusing on the history of the queer community of the High Country.

