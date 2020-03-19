BOONE — As health officials urge the public to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Boone Drugs Inc. on March 15 issued a statement advising the community of services available to those who do not want to enter its stores.
“Boone Drug has drive-through windows in the following locations for our customers wishing to limit social contact with individuals: King Street Pharmacy (Boone), Village Pharmacy (Blowing Rock), Medical Arts Pharmacy (Lenoir), Halsey Drug (Sparta), Brookside Pharmacy (Kingsport) and Blankenship (Johnson City),” the company stated.
“For our stores which do not have drive through, Boone Drug is providing curbside pickup,” it stated. “Simply call us from your car outside of our store and a Boone Drug employee will come out to you (at) Deerfield (Boone), New Market (Boone), Greenway (Boone), Warrensville Drug (Warrensville), Mountain City Pharmacy (Mountain City), Crossnore Drugstore (Crossnore) and Avery Pharmacy (Linville).”
Boone Drug stores in Watauga County (Deerfield, New Market, King Street, Greenway and Village) are providing free prescription delivery in Watauga County until April 15, it said. Boone Drug said it is working with insurance providers to provide emergency refills of maintenance medication.
“Not all insurance providers are willing to accommodate, but we will work with our patients and providers to find solutions in this scenario,” it said.
