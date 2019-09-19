All programs are free and open to the public.
Friday, Sept. 20
Informal Tour at Cone Manor
From 1:30-3 p.m. at Cone Manor (Milepost 294) — The Second Floor and Kitchen of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.
Comparing Cone and Brinegar
A 30 minute presentation beginning at 3 p.m. at Cone Manor (Milepost 294) — From log cabin to manor house, compare and contrast the lives of two Parkway families: the Cones and the Brinegars.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Tours at Cone Manor
Tours begin at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Cone Manor (Milepost 294) — Ranger led talk and tour of the second floor and kitchen of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.
Informal Tour at Cone Manor
Bears Presentation
From 10-11 a.m. at the Price Picnic Grounds (Milepost 296) — Learn about the black bear and what to do if you encounter one on the trail.
The Other Woodland Drummer
From 1:30-3 p.m. at the Linn Cove Visitor Center (Milepost 304) — Woodpeckers are not the only creatures drumming in the woods. The ruffed grouse also drums, and his is a very unique sound indeed! Stop by and hear.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Tours at Cone Manor
Tours begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Cone Manor (Milepost 294) — Ranger led talk and tour of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.
Ranger led tours are approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour, call (828) 295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House.
