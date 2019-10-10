All programs are free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 11
Informal Tour at Cone Manor
From 1:30-3 p.m. at Cone Manor (Milepost 294) — The second floor and kitchen of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Tours at Cone Manor
Tours begin at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Cone Manor (Milepost 294) — Ranger led talk and tour of the second floor and kitchen of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.
Informal Tour at Cone Manor
Bass Lake Hike
From 10-11 a.m. at Bass Lake (Hwy 221 access) — Join Ranger Chuck for a program about the working side of the Cone country estate as we walk around Bass Lake. There will also be an exhibit of animals you could encounter on Cone Manor.
A Wake of Vultures
From 1:30-3 p.m. at the Linn Cove Visitor Center (Milepost 304) — Vultures have a critical role in keeping our environment clean and safe. Stop by the ranger table to learn just what they do.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Tours at Cone Manor
Tours begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Cone Manor (Milepost 294) — Ranger led talk and tour of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.
Ranger led tours are approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour, call (828) 295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House.
