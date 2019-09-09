The Blue Ridge Garden Club, as a part of its 70th anniversary celebration, will place American flags at all five community gardens that it maintains. Placing these flags will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
The gardens are located in Boone at the following sites:
Coffey Memorial — at the Jones House
Vivian Reynolds — next to the covered bridge on the Greenway
Carrie Winkler — across the street and up the hill from the Horn In the West parking lot
Greer Memorial — in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens parking lot
Queen Street — near Watauga County Courthouse, on the same side street
The garden club invites the community to stop by and take pictures of the lovely gardens with their flags, or simply pause during the busy day to spend a moment in quiet contemplation.
