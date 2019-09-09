Greer Memorial Garden with American flags in 2018.

Greer Memorial Garden with American flags in 2018.

The Blue Ridge Garden Club, as a part of its 70th anniversary celebration, will place American flags at all five community gardens that it maintains. Placing these flags will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The gardens are located in Boone at the following sites:

Coffey Memorial — at the Jones House

Vivian Reynolds — next to the covered bridge on the Greenway

Carrie Winkler — across the street and up the hill from the Horn In the West parking lot

Greer Memorial — in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens parking lot

Queen Street — near Watauga County Courthouse, on the same side street

The garden club invites the community to stop by and take pictures of the lovely gardens with their flags, or simply pause during the busy day to spend a moment in quiet contemplation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.