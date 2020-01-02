Newly elected board trustees of the Blue Ridge Community Theatre are pictured at a planning session for their first production in 6 years: ‘High Country’s Got Talent!’ From right to left on the front row are Bill Barbour, Emily Jo Spinks, Julie A Richardson, Anna Ward and, on second row, David Shows, Ann Berger, Kathleen Rowell, Fran Greenfield, Daniel Cook, Charlie Ellis and Tommy Light.