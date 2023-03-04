BRWC scholarship recipients

Last year’s scholarship winners included, left to right, Sarah Scheurer, Cameron Bolick, Kathleen Gibson, Daisy Coffey, Emma Gravitt, Emma Knight, Elle Nichols, Mia Reeves-Dyer, and Grace Sears. Recipients not pictured: William Becker, Ella Miller and Libby Warren.

 Photo courtesy of Blowing Rock Women's Club

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Women’s Club is accepting scholarship applications, which will be awarded in May.

Those interested in applying must submit their application by March 17.

