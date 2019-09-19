BLOWING ROCK — More than 1,000 cyclists from 40 states and three foreign countries will descend on Blowing Rock for the start of the weeklong Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride on Sept. 27-29.
“We’re excited to begin the ride again in Blowing Rock,” said Chip Hofler, Cycle North Carolina director. “We were able to start the Mountains to Coast ride in Blowing Rock back in 2009 and have really wanted to come back.”
The town previously hosted the event in 2009 and have wanted to host the event again, but scheduling conflicts have prevented a return for a decade, Brown told the town council in December.
“We’re happy that CycleNC chose Blowing Rock again to be the start town for this epic ride across North Carolina,” said Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. “We’ll host over 1,000 cyclists plus some of their family members that will see them off over that weekend. About half of the riders will be camping at Davant Athletic Field and the others will be staying in local accommodations. With the addition of their dining and shopping expenditures, the economic impact will be significant.”
Hofler commented that Blowing Rock has a great reputation for hospitality and that with everything within walking distance, the riders can easily explore what the town has to offer.
Early check-in starts 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at Davant Field. Warmups will take place all day Saturday, Sept. 28, with tourist opportunities.
A Blowing Rock Band and Beer Garden near the campsite takes place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday with music from The Neighbors and a free beverage garden courtesy of Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The official ride begins Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 a.m., as the 1,000-plus riders go to Lenoir.
Riders will bike an average of 60 miles per day over the course of the week going to Hickory, Spencer, Siler City, Clayton, Greenville, New Bern and Atlantic Beach.
During the past 20 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities.
For more information on Cycle North Carolina visit: https://ncsports.org/event/cyclenc_mountainstocoast_ride/.
