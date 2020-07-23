BLOWING ROCK — The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock announced on July 20 that its summer blood drive yielded 49 pints of blood from 43 donors during the event, which was hosted at the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock.
“The extra units are gained when some people give two units, but the plasma and the platelets are returned to the donors’ bloodstreams. Those donors may give blood every 112 days instead of the usual 56 days,” the rotary club stated.
Volunteering at the event were rotarians John Church, Rita Davis, Alice Roess and Ann Williams, along with community members Charles Davis and Curt Andrews.
Melissa Pickett, the Blowing Rock Rotary Club citizen of the year for 2019 and president of the Rotary Satellite Club, organizes the club’s blood drives. According to the rotary club’s release, the July blood drive resulted in the most donations she’s seen in the past two years of organizing the events.
The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock will host another blood drive on Sept. 8.
Those interested in donating should email Pickett at melissad.pickett@gmail.com or register online at www.redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.