BLOWING ROCK — This weekend, around 1,000 cyclists will converge on Blowing Rock to the opening leg of the week-long Cycle N.C. Mountains to Coast tour.
Making sure everything goes smoothly locally is Tracy Brown, director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, who had a big part in organizing the event locally.
“It’s right at 1,000 cyclists, so there’s a lot of moving parts,” Brown said.
Brown noted that town officials from Blowing Rock’s parks and recreation department, police department, public works, fire and rescue, tourism office and the chamber of commerce have been involved with the logistics.
“Everyone that needs to be involved in this is,” Brown said.
Out of the cyclists, around 450 people will be camping at Davant Field, with the rest in hotels, AirBNB’s and other lodging accomidations.
“It’s going to be very tight all over,” Brown said.
Cycle N.C. will start arriving on Thursday, Sept. 26, with around 100-150 cyclists arriving on Friday starting at 5 p.m. with the rest on Saturday, Brown said.
The cyslists will start departing for the first leg of the ride, going down U.S. 321 from Boone to Hickory, at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Brown said the town should be cleared by 10 a.m.
For more than 24 hours, cyclists will be all over Blowing Rock and the surrounding areas. Brown urges drivers to use extreme caution during the weekend.
“The biggest things that I would suggest is to pack some patients and yield to bicyclists, Brown said. “When you see groups travelling, slow down and give them room.”
During their stay, cyclists are encouraged to go to local events and visit local restaurants.
“Businesses and the town have been very supportive,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a great chance for us to show off Blowing Rock. A lot of these folks have never been here before.
The last time Blowing Rock hosted Cycle N.C. was in 2009, an experience that Brown doesn’t want to repeat weather-wise.
“We had to put people in the (Blowing Rock) school, we had to put people in the American Legion,” Brown said. “It literally rained several inches and people were sleeping in the water.”
