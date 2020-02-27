SPRUCE PINE — On Tuesday, March 23, Visit NC will award the Esse Quam Videri Award to Bill Carson, co-founder of the Orchard at Altapass. The awards ceremony and luncheon will take place at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville.
The mission of Visit NC is to “unify and lead the state in positioning North Carolina as a preferred destination for travelers and film production and in maximizing economic vitality statewide.” The Esse Quam Videri Award recognition program that began in 2019, echoes the state motto — to be, rather than to seem and celebrates a recipient’s gift of time, energy and resources to elevate a destination to new heights.
Over the past 25 years, Carson has dedicated all three of those gifts to the preservation of the lands at Altapass and the deep-rooted culture of its peoples with the agri-tourism at the Orchard at Altapsss.
The award will be presented at the Visit NC 365 Conference on Tourism, the largest gathering of the state’s tourism industry leaders. For more information about Visit NC, visit www.visitnc.com. For more information about the Orchard at Altapass, go to www.altapassorchard.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.