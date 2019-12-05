The sounds of Christmas will come alive when the Bethany United Methodist Church Adult Handbell Choir, The Ding-a-Lings, presents a concert of holiday music on Sunday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.
The handbell choir consists of 15 ringers manipulating five octaves of handbells and four octaves of hand chimes. Members of the choir are Ginger Chapman, John Chapman, Marilyn Gibbs, Al Hines, Pat Hopkins, Kathy Howell, Dana Johnson, Heather Judson, Jennifer Judson, Grady Lonon, Becky Marsten, Edie Miller, Kimberley Money, Pat Morrison and Burt Prange.
The Ding-a-Lings were formed in 1985 and are under the direction of Jane Lonon. The annual holiday concert has become a favorite for audiences of all ages and features sacred and secular Christmas music. The program begins with a surprise bell opener that moves into the familiar “Angels We Have Heard on High.” The concert includes a beautiful rendition of “What Child Is This,” “Mary Had a Baby,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “White Christmas” and other sacred and secular favorites of the holiday season. Several pieces offer instrumental accompaniments including Allison Weaver on the piano and organ, John Chapman on harmonica and trumpet, Kaylee Money on flute, a vocal solo by Joe Clark, and various percussion instruments. The concert will open and close with the piano holiday selection favorites by Joyce Kilby.
The Ding-a-Lings are celebrating 34 years of handbell ringing at Bethany. Since 1985, 40-plus individuals have been a part of the choir; several original members are still active in the group. The Ding-a-Lings participate in Massed Ringing Festivals and regularly attend regional workshops and events. The concert is free and open to the community. Bethany Methodist Church is located on Highway 194 in the Baldwin Community. For more information, call the church at (336) 877-2801 or Jane Lonon at (336) 877-5534.
