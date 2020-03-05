BEECH MOUNTAIN — After a week full of events, Beech Mountain Resort will aim to hit a goal of $20,000 in hosting its inaugural “Runs for Buns” Colon Cancer Coalition fundraiser on Saturday, March 7.
The inspiration for the event, according to Beech Mountain Resort’s Talia Freeman, is from Kelly-Grier Costin of Boone. A mother of three, Costin was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in July 2018.
“I’ve had five-plus surgeries and 40 rounds of chemotherapy thus far,” Costin said. “We hope awareness will help make it so no one else that learns of this has to endure anything like that.”
Costin has been active for the Colon Cancer Coalition, including participating in Charlotte’s Get Your Rear in Gear 5K run/walk in 2019 with her daughter Harper.
To honor Costin’s fight, Freeman created “Runs for Buns,” which will take place on March 7. At the event, individuals or teams will make runs down Beech Mountain Resort’s slopes to raise money from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can either pledge a dollar amount per run made by the individual or group, or just make a simple donation.
Discounted lift tickets will be available, Freeman said, with proceeds going back to the Colon Cancer Coalition.
From 1-4 p.m. on March 7, there will be a silent auction at the Beech Mountain Resort Taproom and Grill. So far, approximately 75 items have been donated for the auction, which will be put in baskets for people to bid on.
The results will be tallied and awards given out to the participating teams at 6 p.m., followed by a free concert with donations encouraged featuring Big Sam’s Funky Nation at the Beech Mountain Resort Taproom and Grill.
In advance, the groups have already raised approximately $10,000, Freeman said on March 2.
“The coolest thing is how the community has embraced it,” Freeman said. “I feel it’s impactful when you have a local mom, whose kids go to Hardin Park (School), that just is a reflection on how the Boone and Banner Elk communities come together. All these local businesses have a connection to Beech Mountain.”
In addition to the Saturday events, fundraisers were held on March 2 at the Come Back Shack in Boone, as well as a colon cancer awareness ride at Revolution Boone and yoga session at High Country Yoga in Boone on March 3.
March 4 has several more fundraising events, such as fundraising events at Bodegas’ Kitchen and Wine Bar in Banner Elk from 4-9 p.m., at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone from 4-8 p.m. and Mellow Mushroom in Boone from 5-9 p.m. There will also be an awareness fundraiser with Avery Community Yoga.
March 5 will have Fred’s General Mercantile on Beech Mountain raising funds through sales from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Later in the day, there will be “purposeful pints” at Beech Mountain Brewing Company from 4-8 p.m., as well as a ladies ride night at Beech Mountain Resort from 5-9 p.m.
March 6 rounds out the work week with a family night at The Famous Brick Over Pizzeria from 5-8 p.m. and Josh Perryman at the Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill from 6-9 p.m.
With an overwhelming reaction to the event, Freeman said that “Runs for Buns” will be an annual event at Beech Mountain going forward.
For more information on “Runs for Buns,” and contact information, visit donate.coloncancercoalition.org/beech-mountain.
