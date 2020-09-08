BEECH MOUNTAIN — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beech Mountain Ladies’ Nine-Hole Golf Association, part of the Beech Mountain Golf Club, held its 13th annual Play for P.I.N.K. Golf Tournament from Aug. 16-21 to raise money for breast cancer research.
The association announced on Sept. 2 that during the event, it raised a total of $16,255 with the support of Brian Barnes, general manager of the Beech Mountain Golf Club, and John Carrin, head Golf Pro. The club donated the use of the golf course for the event and more than 50 golfers participated in the fundraiser while enjoying outdoor fun in the High Country.
Since social distancing and other restrictions made some parts of the association’s annual event impossible, funds were raised through sponsorship of 87 printed signs from local businesses and organizations as well as individuals who honored or memorialized friends and loved ones. Additionally, 27 individual donations were made.
“We are proud of ... our club and our community when, even in these difficult times, we raised $16,255 which we sent to the Play For P.I.N.K. National Organization in New York,” stated the association. “In turn, they sent all our funds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.”
Next year, the Beech Mountain Ladies’ Nine-Hole Golf Association plans to return to its regular format, and interested participants may contact Peggy Frum, c/o The Beech Mountain Club, 103 Lakeledge Rd., Beech Mountain, NC 28604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.