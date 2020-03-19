BOONE — Horn in the West Outdoor Drama announced on March 16 that its production of The Battle of Hickory Ridge, previously scheduled for April 4-5, has been postponed.
The announcement came from the nonprofit’s Facebook page, stating, “Due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus The Battle of Hickory Ridge is being postponed. We will have the event on Aug. 22-23. More details will be released closer to the new event date.”
As of mid-day on March 16, the regular Horn in the West Outdoor Drama, which runs from June until August, will run as scheduled according to Shauna Godwin, artistic director.
For more information, follow the Horn in the West Outdoor Drama Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2INfaWi or visit its website at https://www.horninthewest.com.
